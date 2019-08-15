This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Capt. Sully, of Miracle on the Hudson fame, may soon be joined in the hall of aviation heroes by Russian pilots who performed a remarkably similar feat on Thursday.
The Russian pilots safely landed a Ural Airlines A321 in a nearby cornfield after both of its engines were disabled in a bird strike moments after the jet took off from Moscow’s Zhukovsky Airport for Simferopol, Crimea. All 226 passengers and seven crew members aboard the flight survived the incident, and only one passenger remains hospitalized with injuries, The Associated Press reported.
Russian state TV had begun calling the incident the “miracle over Ramensk,” according to Reuters.
According to Russian media reports cited by several English-language sources, the captain was Damir Yusupov, 41, with first officer Grigory Murzin.
“We congratulate the hero pilots who saved people’s lives,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said to Reuters before adding that they would be given state honors. “There’s no doubt about this. They will be given awards.”
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has asked the Russian Transport Minister to explain the incident to the Cabinet.
Featured photo by Kirill Kukhmar/TASS via Getty Images.
