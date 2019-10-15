Royal Caribbean will launch a new private island on the other side of the world
Cruisers have a lot to look forward to these days, with several new private island ports of call in the works. There’s Virgin Voyages’ Bimini Beach Club, Disney’s second Bahamian private isle at Lighthouse Point and Perfect Day at CocoCay — Royal Caribbean’s revamped private island, also in the Bahamas, which debuted in May.
Now, Royal Caribbean is doubling down on the investment — and the “perfect day” concept — with Perfect Day at Lelepa, Vanuatu.
While all of these private islands may be gorgeous, tropical hideaways, the similarities end there. For starters, Lelepa, on the island of Vanuatu, is on the other side of the world in the South Pacific Ocean, sandwiched between New Caledonia and Fiji. Most other cruise line private islands are based in the Bahamas and Caribbean.
Another departure point is Royal Caribbean’s commitment to create Lelepa as “the first carbon-neutral private cruise destination in the world.” Working in concert with Charlot Salwai, Vanuatu’s prime minister, and Cox Architecture based in Australia, the cruise line will create a port of call that highlights the island’s ecological beauty as well as the culture of this far-off island nation.
But, the cruise line did explain in a statement that the private island will be audited and certified by an independent third-party expert to ensure it meets the requisite standards.
Royal Caribbean insists that Perfect Day at Lelepa will not be a mirror image of its popular Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, which is best known for its over-the-top waterpark including the tallest water slide in North America and a 1,600-foot-long zip line course.
Instead, Lelepa will focus on the nature and culture that’s endemic to this part of the South Pacific.
“Our guests who travel to the South Pacific are seeking authentic adventures and genuine relaxation, and they will find both here,” said Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley, adding, “[Because] our guests around the world all have different definitions for their perfect day — and all of them are right.”
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean
