After launching personalized shopping offers last week and Rove Status earlier this week, Rove has now unveiled its Black Friday promotions. These limited-time promotions include more miles on loyalty-eligible hotel bookings, five transfer bonuses, extra miles on shopping and more. Many of the promotions are only available on Black Friday (Nov. 27), so let's dive in.

Not a Rove member yet? The program is free to join, and you can score 1,500 bonus miles when you sign up through TPG's link. Plus, earn an additional 5,000 bonus miles on your first hotel booking over $500 as a new user with code "BRIANKELLY500."

10 miles per dollar spent on new loyalty-eligible hotel bookings

One of the most appealing parts of Rove for me is its loyalty-eligible hotel bookings. When you select a loyalty-eligible rate while booking through Rove, you'll usually earn 5 Rove miles per dollar spent.

But on Nov. 27 until 11:59 p.m. EST, Rove members will earn 10 Rove miles per dollar spent on new loyalty-eligible hotel bookings. To be clear, you must book on Nov. 27 before 11:59 p.m. EST, but you can stay whenever you wish.

InterContinental Phuket Resort in Thailand. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

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You'll get access to hotel loyalty program benefits and earnings on these loyalty-eligible bookings. So, if you have some upcoming stays you've been waiting to book with your favorite hotel loyalty programs, it's worth checking loyalty-eligible rates through Rove this Friday. Earning 10 Rove miles per dollar spent on loyalty-eligible bookings is especially appealing, so I plan to book some upcoming stays to ski in Niseko, Japan, and visit Toronto through Rove on Nov. 27.

Related: What is the best hotel loyalty program in 2026? How to choose the right one for your travel needs

5 new transfer bonuses

Rove is offering 40% transfer bonuses with the following five programs that will start Nov. 26 and end Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. EST:

Keep in mind that members with Rove Platinum status get an additional 10% transfer bonus on top of eligible existing promotions, and Diamond status members get an additional 15%. As such, Platinum members get a 50% transfer bonus for each partner and Diamond members get a 55% transfer bonus for each partner during this promotion.

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The standard transfer ratio for these four airline programs is 1:1, while the standard transfer ratio for ALL Accor is 1.5:1. As such, here's how the transfer ratios would look during this limited-time transfer bonus:

Transfer ratio to Air France-KLM Flying Blue, Copa ConnectMiles, Finnair Plus and Japan Airlines Mileage Bank during this promotion Transfer ratio to ALL Accor during this promotion Standard and Gold members 1:1.4 1.5:1.4 Platinum members 1:1.5 1:1 Diamond members 1:1.55 1.5:1.55

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Depending on your travel plans, there's a case to be made for transferring Rove miles to any of these five programs during this transfer bonus. Flying Blue miles can be useful for transatlantic flights, Japan Airlines Mileage Bank miles can be good for transpacific premium cabins and Finnair uses Avios (and you can transfer between the various programs that use Avios). My husband and I have recently booked several awards using Japan Airlines miles, including a business-class flight from Dallas to Tokyo this upcoming January.

For these four airline currencies, you'll need to check for availability and calculate your redemption rate before transferring to ensure you're getting good value from your Rove miles. But ALL Accor ties its currency directly to euros, so points are worth 2 euro cents each and can be used to cover part or all of your stay.

In our November 2026 valuations, we put Rove miles at 2.05 cents each and Accor points at 2.25 cents each. So, using our valuations, even the 40% transfer bonus for standard and Gold members would provide decent value when transferring to ALL Accor — and you don't need to find traditional award availability.

Up to 30% more miles on most gift cards

If you like to earn Rove miles when buying gift cards, you'll want to make your purchases on Black Friday. After all, Rove is offering up to 30% more Rove miles on nearly all gift cards available through Rove on Nov. 27 until 11:59 p.m. EST. Note that this is a boost to earning rates, not a 30% discount on the purchase price.

Related: What credit cards should you use to purchase gift cards?

More miles on shopping

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Rove members can earn more miles than usual when shopping online with various merchants this Black Friday. Here's a look at the elevated earning rates for online shopping through Rove on Nov. 27 until 11:59 p.m. EST:

SPanel : 50 miles per dollar spent (usually 44 miles per dollar spent)

: 50 miles per dollar spent (usually 44 miles per dollar spent) Surfshark : 35 miles per dollar spent (usually 29 miles per dollar spent)

: 35 miles per dollar spent (usually 29 miles per dollar spent) BizzBox : 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 20 miles per dollar spent)

: 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 20 miles per dollar spent) ExpressVPN : 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 20 miles per dollar spent)

: 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 20 miles per dollar spent) Upwork : 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 26 miles per dollar spent)

: 30 miles per dollar spent (usually 26 miles per dollar spent) LightPDF : 25 miles per dollar spent (usually 14 miles per dollar spent)

: 25 miles per dollar spent (usually 14 miles per dollar spent) FreedomGPT : 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 16 miles per dollar spent)

: 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 16 miles per dollar spent) Malwarebytes : 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 12 miles per dollar spent)

: 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 12 miles per dollar spent) Rocket Lawyer : 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 16 miles per dollar spent)

: 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 16 miles per dollar spent) WinRAR : 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 12 miles per dollar spent)

: 20 miles per dollar spent (usually 12 miles per dollar spent) Peet's Coffee : 15 miles per dollar spent (usually 11 miles per dollar spent)

: 15 miles per dollar spent (usually 11 miles per dollar spent) Under Armour : 11 miles per dollar spent (usually 4 miles per dollar spent)

: 11 miles per dollar spent (usually 4 miles per dollar spent) Shein : Up to 11 miles per dollar spent (usually up to 3 miles per dollar spent)

: Up to 11 miles per dollar spent (usually up to 3 miles per dollar spent) StubHub : 10 miles per dollar spent (usually 7 miles per dollar spent)

: 10 miles per dollar spent (usually 7 miles per dollar spent) Zenni Optical : 10 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent)

: 10 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent) Kate Spade and Kate Spade Outlet : Up to 10 miles per dollar spent (usually up to 9 miles per dollar spent)

: Up to 10 miles per dollar spent (usually up to 9 miles per dollar spent) Fanatics : 9 miles per dollar spent (usually 7 miles per dollar spent)

: 9 miles per dollar spent (usually 7 miles per dollar spent) iHerb : 8 miles per dollar spent (usually 6 miles per dollar spent)

: 8 miles per dollar spent (usually 6 miles per dollar spent) Anthropologie : 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent)

: 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent) Athleta : 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 4 miles per dollar spent)

: 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 4 miles per dollar spent) Petco : 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 7 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Walgreens : 6 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent)

: 6 miles per dollar spent (usually 5 miles per dollar spent) Express : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Gap : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Loft : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Old Navy : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent) Sephora : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Ulta Beauty : 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 5 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Nike : 4 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent)

: 4 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent) Total Wine & More : 4 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent)

: 4 miles per dollar spent (usually 3 miles per dollar spent) Apple : 3 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent)

: 3 miles per dollar spent (usually 2 miles per dollar spent) Kohl’s: 3 miles per dollar spent (usually 1 mile per dollar spent)

Some merchants, such as Under Armour, have big boosts during this promotion. However, be sure to double-check earning rates through other online shopping portals before making your purchase.

Related: Sephora Beauty Insider, explained: How I accidentally earned Rouge status — and what it's worth

Double qualifying miles toward Rove status

If you're excited about the new Rove Status program announced earlier this week but need to earn some extra qualifying miles before the end of the year, know that eligible transactions across Rove on Nov. 27 until 11:59 p.m. EST will earn double qualifying miles.

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Keep in mind that you need both qualifying transactions and qualifying miles for Rove status. On the qualifying miles side, you need 50,000 qualifying miles per calendar year for Gold status, 125,000 qualifying miles per calendar year for Platinum status and 250,000 qualifying miles per calendar year for Diamond status.

Related: The best credit cards for online shopping

Win a personalized points and miles strategy session

Finally, Rove is giving away 10 one-on-one concierge sessions to help you maximize your points and miles. Winners will get personalized guidance, so it could be useful regardless of your current knowledge or rewards balances.

You can enter the giveaway here, and Rove will select the 10 winners Nov. 30.

Related: Getting started with points, miles and credit cards to travel

Bottom line

Rove is offering several compelling Black Friday promotions, especially for members who have upcoming hotel stays to book or Rove miles to transfer. I'm particularly excited about earning 10 Rove miles per dollar spent on loyalty-eligible hotel bookings made Nov. 27 since I can also earn hotel points and enjoy elite status benefits on these stays.

If you're considering taking advantage of any of these promotions, be sure to check the terms and compare your options. Most of these offers are only available Nov. 27, although the transfer bonuses run from Nov. 26 through Nov. 30.