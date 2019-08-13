This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) has been at the forefront of pro-democracy protests taking place in Hong Kong. Flights have been disrupted for the second day in a row. In the latest set of events, police in riot gear were bussed into the airport in an attempt to regain control of HKG. Protesters erected barricades to slow the advance of the police forces as they entered the airport.
The latest reports are that police in riot gear entered the airport, which was followed by violent altercations between the protesters and police.
For the moment (middle of the night in Hong Kong), the situation seems to have calmed down, with a handful of protesters arrested as the police left from the airport.
In terms of those with planned flights to or from HKG a number of airlines have issued travel waivers for travel to and from Hong Kong International due to the protests.
United Airlines:
American Airlines:
Cathay Pacific:
Lufthansa:
Other airlines like Japan Airlines and ANA are recommending passengers check their flight status before heading to the airport and to allow for additional time due to the protests at the airport, but do not currently have any information on active waivers.
TPG is monitoring the situation at HKG and will update with the information travelers need to know as we have it.
Featured Photo by Kyle Lam/Bloomberg via Getty Images
