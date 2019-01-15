This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Were you unable to hit your re-qualification goals with Hilton in 2018? If you have Hilton Honors Diamond status that’s expiring this March and you weren’t able to successfully re-qualify, you may be eligible to request a status extension with Hilton.
If you want to take advantage of the status extension, you’ll need to apply by March 27, 2019. It can take up to five days to process your extension request, but you’ll receive an email once it’s done. If approved, the status extension is a one-time benefit and valid through March 31, 2020 — so be sure to use it when you need it most since you won’t be eligible for another status extension.
In order to qualify for the status extension you must have:
- Diamond status that expires on March 31, 2019
- Three total years at Diamond status (years do not have to be consecutive)
- At least 250 nights (paid or reward) or 500,000+ earned Base Points since joining Hilton Honors (points earned via bonuses, promotions and/or co-branded credit cards do not count)
The form to apply for a status extension is simple. You only need to input your first name, last name, email address and Hilton Honors account number.
This status extension benefit can be extremely helpful if you’ve had personal or work issues that kept you at home in 2018 and prevented you from re-qualifying for Honors Diamond status. Diamond status is typically earned after 30 stays, 60 nights or by earning 120,000 Base Points in a calendar year (which equates to $12,000 in spending) and gives you benefits like bonus points, lounge access, breakfast and room upgrades. TPG values Honors Diamond status at $2,275, so there’s certainly value to be maintained if you’re expecting to resume traveling and staying with Hilton in 2019.
Wondering how else you can get or keep Hilton Honors Diamond status? Diamond status comes as an automatic benefit with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express. Or, you could sign up for the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card, which comes with IHG Platinum status, and then match to Hilton Honors Diamond status. Although the match to Hilton Diamond status isn’t guaranteed, readers have consistently reported IHG Platinum status matching to Hilton Diamond status on TPG‘s status match post.
