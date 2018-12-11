Spend Spring Break at This Remote Hotel in Greenland for Less Than $1
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you want to get away — and I mean really, really get away — there’s a hotel in Greenland that wants to help.
The Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House, located in the Arctic town of, you guessed it, Ittoqqortoormiit (try saying that out loud twice in a row) is located on an island off the coast of East Greenland. And they want you to come check it out.
The travel booking site Hotels.com is currently running a discount code — delightfully called the “Most Remote Hotel Coupon” — that will help travelers score serious savings on accommodations. If you book a stay at the property before Dec. 31, you’ll get a room for just 1% of the standard rate. Depending on the night, room and number of guests, that could be less than $1 per night. So, it’s not completely free. But in the grand scheme of travel costs, this is a killer deal. The secret code? “REMOTE.”
Of course, there are always restrictions. Travelers must book their stay for the month of March 2019, and you must be a US resident. Other fine print details: You can use the discount code for one stay up to seven nights, it will only apply to the first room in your booking and you can’t pay for the room using a foreign currency. The terms and conditions also state that the deal is only good for the first 217 bookings, which is probably also the number of one-night stays available at the hotel throughout the month. All vague math aside, if this sounds like your kind of adventure, you’d better act fast. (As of the publishing of this article, rooms were still available but selling out quick.)
So what does one do in Greenland? Even in March, there’s still a good chance you can catch the Northern Lights in this part of the world. And if that’s not enough convincing, the town of Ittoqqortoormiit is surrounded by fjords, vast ocean scenes and plenty of Arctic wildlife (think: polar bears and walruses).
Getting to the island is an adventure in itself. According to Thrillist, travelers en route to Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House must first fly to Reykjavík, where they’ll connect to Iceland’s second-most-populated city, Akureyi, in the north. From there, they’ll fly to Constable Point in Greenland and take a helicopter ride to Ittoqqortoormiit.
If a bit of travel time (OK, a lot), the idea of polar bears being nearby and frigid temperatures don’t deter you, consider planning your spring break to one of the most remote settlements in the world. There’s one thing you can count on: no crowds.
To get the deal, head to Hotels.com and use the discount code “REMOTE” when booking a stay at the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse. You can use your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card at Hotels.com/Venture to book your stay (available through Jan. 31, 2020), though 10x miles on a $1 booking isn’t very lucrative. Sadly, you can’t collect or redeem Hotels.com Rewards nights for this promotion.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.