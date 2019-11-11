Regional jet slides off Chicago runway as snow snarls travel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A regional jet slid off a runway in Chicago on Monday as an early dose of wintry weather created headaches for travelers there and elsewhere in the region.
American Airlines confirmed that an Embraer E145 regional jet flying for one of its American Eagle affiliates encountered difficulties after arriving to Chicago O’Hare (ORD) from Greensboro (GSO), North Carolina, at 7:43 a.m. local time.
“After landing, American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare,” American said in a statement to TPG. “No injuries were reported. All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.”
At least one passenger was recording the landing when the plane lost traction and began to slide. “We’re sliding!,” one passenger could be heard saying while another simply exclaimed, “Holy!”
The incident came amid broader travel woes Monday.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
At Chicago’s busy O’Hare airport, more than 390 departures and 380 arrivals had been canceled as of 1 p.m. ET, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. That count represented nearly a quarter of all scheduled flights there on Monday. A similar number of O’Hare flights were running late, meaning about half of the entire day’s schedule at O’Hare had been either delayed or canceled.
FlightAware showed a number of other airports in the region also were experiencing high rates of delays or cancellations on Monday, including Chicago Midway (MDW), Detroit (DTW), St. Louis (STL) and Toronto Pearson (YYZ).
The disruptions come as a fast-moving storm brought an early taste of winter as it tracked east out of the upper Midwest. Several inches of snow were possible for Chicago. Elsewhere, accumulating snow was forecast across an area stretching from the Midwest into Pennsylvania, New York and New England.
By early Monday afternoon, American, Southwest and United had each rolled out winter weather waivers for Chicago or other airports expected to see poor weather.
Featured image: Antonio Perez/ Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.