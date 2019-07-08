This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold is back by referral through July 17th.
Know someone who missed out on the rose gold edition of the American Express® Gold Card the first time around? Now through July 17, you can give your friends and family another chance to apply for this beauty via referral.
The Gold Card in Limited Edition Rose Gold is back by popular demand via referral, offering an elevated welcome bonus and a sleek rose gold design. New cardholders can earn 40,000 Membership Rewards points after spending $2,000 in the first 3 months. TPG values Membership Rewards points at 2 cents each, making 40,000 points worth as much as $800 when you maximize the points with Amex’s airline and hotel transfer partners.
The Gold Card — in both classic Gold and limited edition Rose Gold — offers 4x Membership Rewards points at US supermarkets (on up to $25,000 in purchases annually; then 1x) and restaurants worldwide, plus 3x points on flights booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com. Cardmembers also receive $220 in annual statement credits: up to $100 in statement credits for incidental fees at one selected airline and up to $120 in statement credits at participating dining partners, 2x points on Amex Hotel Collection stays of two consecutive nights or longer (plus a $100 credit towards dining, spa and resort activities) and an array of purchase and travel protection benefits. The card charges a $250 annual fee. Other rates and fees apply.
All you need to apply for the limited-edition Amex Rose Gold Card is a referral link from another eligible Amex cardholder — the referrer doesn’t even need to have the Amex Gold or Amex Rose Gold. Last year, Amex expanded its referral program so that you may be able to refer someone to an Amex card you don’t have yourself. Essentially most personal or business Amex cardholders (with the exception of cobranded cards from Delta, Hilton, Marriott and others) can send you a referral for the Amex Rose Gold from their Amex account.
Bottom Line
It’s not often that you get a second chance at a special offer like this one. If you know someone who considered applying back in January but didn’t, now is their chance to get this limited-edition card. Between the elevated welcome bonus, generous rewards structure and premium perks, there’s a lot to love about this card — the rose gold color is just the cherry on top.
You have until July 17 to apply for this card via referral link, so you should definitely jump on this offer while you still can.
For terms and to learn more about the refer a friend program, visit the refer a friend hub.
For terms and to learn more about the Gold Card, visit Gold Card benefits and see rates & fees.
Because we’re so excited about this offer, we’re temporarily suspending our policy against posting referral links in our comments. On this story only, readers are welcome to share their Amex Gold referral links in the comments below.
