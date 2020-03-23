Trump pushes back Real ID compliance deadline in response to coronavirus concerns
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
President Donald Trump announced Monday that the current deadline for Real ID compliance would be pushed back in light of recent events surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, including statewide lockdowns and shelter-in-place mandates.
“At a time when we’re asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV,” Trump said in a press briefing early Monday evening, March 23.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
While Trump did not give an updated deadline, he told the press that the federal government “will be announcing the new deadline very soon.”
Related: You can use your Global Entry card as a Real ID
The Real ID Act was implemented after 9/11 to set clearer standards for photo identification that passes a nationwide standard for verification. As of January, only about one-third of the nation — about 95 million Americans — hold Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses, U.S. passports and passport cards, military IDs, and Global Entry cards, all of which qualify as Real ID-compliant identification.
Officials expected to see heightened numbers at Department of Motor Vehicles offices over the coming months, as more than 180 million Americans update their driver’s licenses to comply with new ID requirements.
The federal government has long warned that non Real ID-compliant documents would no longer be accepted for travel and other official identification after Oct. 2, 2020.
Featured photo by Tetra Images/Getty Images.
SIGN-UP BONUS: 50,000 Miles
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $700
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Miles are now transferrable to several airline partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
- Miles won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how many you can earn
- Receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®
- Fly any airline, stay at any hotel, anytime; no blackout dates. Plus transfer your miles to over 15+ leading travel loyalty programs
- Named ‘Best Stand-Alone Card' by The Points Guy, 2019.
- No foreign transaction fees
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.