This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Here at TPG, we have the incredibly difficult task of trying out a wide variety of transportation methods, so you can decide the best way for you to travel the world. Now, we want to know what two destinations you, our TPG readers, would like us to race next. If you haven’t already read about our prior races, we’ll help you understand what we’re talking about.
In early May, we picked one of the most heavily trafficked routes in the Northeast Corridor, and raced from Central Park in New York City to the White House in Washington, DC. Five TPG staffers made the trek, each with a different method of transportation: Amtrak Acela, Amtrak regional train, the American Airlines shuttle from La Guardia to Reagan National, a Delta shuttle flight on the same route and even a Megabus. (Spoiler: the Megabus did not win.) Each mode had its pros and cons, and after you read the story, we hope it’s easier for you to decide which method of transit is best for you.
It wouldn’t be a New York summer without a weekend in the Hamptons, so once again, we sent five TPG staffers on a race, from Manhattan’s Union Square to a house in East Hampton. We drove a Turo car-share, hopped on the Long Island Rail Road’s express Cannonball train, flew on BLADE’s nonstop helicopter service and rode the iconic Hampton Jitney and Hampton Luxury Liner buses. Once again, each mode varied in price, time and amenities.
TPG readers have been asking which routes we’re doing next. We’d like to flip that question around to you. We want to hear from you, our readers, about this.
So, where should we race next? Let us know in the comments below. We’ve listed some routes we’ve been considering, but if you’re passionate about another route, write it in the comments below. We’re ready to race!
- NYC to Boston
- Manhattan to JFK
- LA to San Diego
- Boston to Nantucket
- Chicago to Detroit
- Seattle to Vancouver
- Miami to Orlando
Featured image by The Points Guy staff.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.