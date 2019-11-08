TPG Reader Hall of Fame: Walking the red carpet in Hollywood
Today’s TPG Hall of Fame story comes to you courtesy of Shana, whose creative use of points and miles meant that she and her boyfriend got a chance to walk the red (or in this case, blue) carpet at the premiere of Aquaman, where they spent the evening schmoozing with some of Hollywood’s hottest stars.
Let’s check out how they did it.
Tickets to premieres aren’t just handed out willy-nilly, but fortunately for Shana and her boyfriend, Jesse, Marriott Bonvoy Moments was auctioning off several packages of tickets. For those unfamiliar with the program, Marriott Moments are unique experiences set up for auction, with customers bidding points instead of money to win these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. In fact, tickets to the TPG Awards are being auctioned off right now!
Shana ended up winning two tickets to the premiere with a bid of 127,500 Marriott Bonvoy points, which included red-carpet access and after-party tickets. Wanting to arrive to Hollywood in style, she and Jesse flew first class all the way to Los Angeles before checking in to the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. They swung this using points and miles earned from a variety of sources, including travel rewards credit card welcome bonuses, work travel and everyday spending. Here are the cards they used:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express — Earn 60,000 American Express Membership Rewards points after spending $5,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card — Earn 75,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening. Terms apply.
Here are the points they spent:
|Program
|Points Used
|Current TPG valuation (cents per point)
|American Express Membership Rewards
|32,000
|2.00
|Marriott Bonvoy
|127,500
|0.80
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|100,000
|1.40
Here’s how they used them:
|Purpose
|Place
|Name
|Class of service
|Points used
|Comments
|Flight
|Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles R/T
|American Airlines
|First
|100,000
|Earned via business travel
|Hotel
|Beverly Hills
|Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
|N/A
|32,000
|American Express (transferred to Hilton)
|Award package
|Hollywood
|Marriott Bonvoy Moments Aquaman Premiere
|N/A
|127,500
|Won at auction
All told, Shana and Jesse spent nearly 260,000 points for their venture — a great deal, considering this trip can’t actually be purchased. Great job!
Featured photo courtesy of LPETTET/iStock by Getty Images.
