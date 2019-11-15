TPG Reader Hall of Fame: Earning a vacation while on vacation
Today’s TPG Reader Hall of fame story comes to you courtesy of Kyle, whose very first award redemption (ever!) with his wife was a huge success. Not only did they fly business and first class from New York to Tokyo and then on to Hawaii, they also earned enough cash and points for an additional vacation along the way.
Let’s check out how they did it.
Kyle and his wife had an incredible time visiting both big cities and tropical beaches — while still managing to swing flights all over the world in the pointy end of the plane.
They used their points for maximum effect to fly Japan Airlines first class and Hawaiian Airlines in business, building their stash of American Airlines Advantage miles with shopping portals, big credit card sign-up bonuses and clever maximization of spend categories. When all that wasn’t quite enough, they leveraged an American Airlines buy miles sale to top off their accounts. Here are the cards they used:
Though they chose to pay cash for their hotels over this twelve day trip, they did it with style — by opening a Marriott Premier Plus credit card (closed to new applicants) and earning the sign-up bonus with spend on their stays. Even better, they took the opportunity to complete a Marriott status challenge, which meant they were able to achieve Platinum Elite status by maximizing their vacation days. After all was said and done, they walked away with 266,570 Marriott points to use for a future vacation.
Of course, that’s not all they earned. Thanks to an overbooked flight on the way home, Kyle and his wife scored $1,200 each to spend an extra five hours in Hawaii, walking away with a total of $2,400 in flight vouchers. They later put these to good use with round-trip premium economy tickets to Vietnam.
All told, they redeemed 300,000 American Airlines AAdvantage miles for their flights. Here’s a breakdown of how they spent them:
|Flights
|City
|Name
|Class of Service
|Points Used
|Comments
|Flight
|Louisville to New York City (LGA)
|American Airlines
|Economy
|N/A
|Paid $120
|Flight
|New York City (JFK) to Narita (NRT)
|Japan Airlines
|First
|150,000
|American Airlines miles
|Flight
|Narita to Honolulu to Maui
|Hawaiian Airlines
|Business
|105,000
|American Airlines miles
|Flight
|Maui to Los Angeles to Lousiville
|American Airlines
|Economy
|45,000
|American Airlines miles
Kyle and his wife came out ahead on their vacation, spending a phenomenal twelve days in some of the best first-class seats around and still managing to earn 266,570 points and $2,400. Now that’s an amazing redemption!
Feature photo courtesy of Kyle Parks.
