Rakuten offering 3x cash back, Amex points for Memorial Day at select stores
Online shopping portal Rakuten has a Memorial Day promotion offering 3X normal cash back rates or Amex points at participating retailers.
Heading to your favorite retailer’s website without first checking online portal earnings and bonuses is equivalent to leaving money on the table. With this weekend’s promo, now could be a good time to go ahead and purchase anything on the pending list.
The promotion runs from today through Monday and features 43 retailers on the sale page. Stores are offering 3% – 15% cash back (or 3x – 15x Amex points). Retailers catching my eye for a good deal include:
- Under Armour at 9%
- Dell at 10% (stack with Amex offer, Amex Biz Platinum Dell credit and Dell Rewards)
- Coach Outlet at 8%
- Dyson at 6%
- Nike at 6%
- Brooks Brothers at 9% (stack with current onsite sale of 30% off any order)
- Samsung at 10%
Last year, Rakuten added the ability to earn American Express Membership Rewards instead of cash back which has proved lucrative as TPG values Amex points at 2 cents each, effectively doubling the cash back rate Rakuten offers.
Rakuten is an online shopping portal that used to go under the name Ebates. It partners with over 2,500 online retailers, from well-known brands like Target and Home Depot to smaller merchants like Glossybox.com. You must start at Rakuten.com and click to the merchant through that site; you can’t go directly to the retailer’s website unless you download the Google Chrome plug-in.
Earlier this month Rakuten offered a $30 referral bonus for signing up and spending $30. The site routinely has promotions and bonuses that make it easy to rack up cash or Amex points on purchases you were already going to make.
