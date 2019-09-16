This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Radisson Rewards has launched a new promotion called ‘Earn Twice’, offering both double points and double elite-night credits for stays between 26 September and 29 December 2019.
To take advantage of this promotion, you will need to first register at this link and book your new stay before 26 September. Unfortunately, if you have existing bookings, they are not eligible for this promotion. If your booking is fully refundable and the same eligible room is available at the same (or better) price than you paid for, you may wish to cancel your booking, register and then rebook in order to take advantage of the Earn Twice promotion. Stays or nights paid for using Points or Points + Cash are not eligible for the promotion, and nor are nights booked through third parties such as Hotels.com.
The following Radisson brands are included in this promotion:
- Radisson Collection
- Radisson Blu
- Radisson
- Radisson RED
- Park Plaza
- Park Inn by Radisson
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson hotels worldwide
The standard earn rate for Radisson Rewards is 20 points per $1 spent. Members with elite status in the program will earn even more points. You can read our coverage of the Radisson Rewards program here; it is particularly strong in Northern Europe, where room rates can be very high.
To gain elite status you must ordinarily meet the following:
- Silver — Requires nine nights/six stays in a year.
- Gold — Requires 30 nights/20 stays.
- Platinum — Requires 60 nights/30 stays.
For nights you stay as part of this promotion, you would earn double elite nights, so for example, you could reach Gold by only staying 15 nights, rather than the standard 30.
You can register for this promotion here.
Featured image: Radisson Mraseille, by Dia Adams/TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.