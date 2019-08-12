This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From the first Qatar Airways US nonstop, launching on United from Newark (EWR) later this year, to this latest development, it’ll soon be easier — or at least far more comfortable — to get to Cape Town, South Africa (CPT).
As Traveling For Miles notes, beginning November 17, Qatar Airways will be flying an Airbus A350-1000 on the Doha (DOH)-Cape Town route, replacing the standard 1-2-1 reverse-herringbone product on the A350-900 with the carrier’s far-superior Qsuite, our top business-class pick.
Once Qsuite service kicks off on the DOH-CPT route, you’ll be able to fly Qatar’s top product all the way from the US to the South African capital. Currently, Qatar offers Qsuite on the US routes listed below, though the carrier’s adding service to several other cities soon, too.
- Boston (BOS): QR Flights 743/744 (Boeing 777-300ER)
- Chicago (ORD): QR Flights 725/726 (Boeing 777-300ER)
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): QR Flights 729/730 (Airbus A350-1000)
- Houston (IAH): QR Flights 713/714 (Airbus A350-1000)
- Los Angeles (LAX): QR Flights 739/740 (Boeing 777-200LR)
- New York Kennedy (JFK): QR Flights 701/702 (Boeing 777-300ER) and 703/704 (Airbus A350-1000)
- Washington Dulles (IAD): QR Flights 707/708 (Boeing 777-300ER)
While award space appears to be wide open on the flight between Doha and Cape Town, you might have some trouble finding availability from the US. If you do find business class open on your dates, your most straightforward option is to redeem 75,000 American AAdvantage miles each way.
Alternatively, Qatar consistently offers excellent paid fares between Montreal (YUL) and Cape Town, though you’ll need to position to Canada.
$3,407 Canadian works out to just $2,574 US — a very reasonable fare for Qatar’s phenomenal Qsuite product, all the way to South Africa.
For more on flying Qatar’s Qsuite, see:
- The Ultimate Guide to Qatar QSuite
- When and Where Qsuite Is Flying to the US
- Flying Qatar Qsuite as a Group of 4
