Targeted: Earn 50% more status credit on select Qantas flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The new year brings new opportunities to earn elite status with your favorite airlines. In fact, many TPGers already have plans set to hit their elite status goals in 2020. If you are hoping to maximize Qantas elite status this year, you should check your inbox for a new targeted offer.
Select Qantas flyers received an email with an offer to earn 50% bonus elite status credits on service to and from Japan. Qantas operates a solid number of routes into and out of Japan, so those who are eligible for this offer will have a number of routes to choose from to take advantage of the promotion. Unfortunately, the offer isn’t public so you’ll have to check your email to see if you are among the targeted customers.
If you are a recipient of the email offer, you need to register for the promotion through the email before Jan 5, 2020. Any travel that you book as part of the promotion must be completed between Jan. 1 and April 28, 2020. All cabins are included in this offer.
For those who fly with Qantas frequently and are planning a trip to Japan during the first few months of 2020, this offer has the potential to be quite lucrative. For example, according to the Qantas status credits calculator on its site, a flight from New York (JFK) to Tokyo (NRT) in Premium Economy (on a flight operated by Qantas partner American Airlines) earns 80 status credit.
With this promotion, that ends up being 120 status credits. A business class flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (NRT) typically earns 140 elite status credits, but that’s 210 credits with this offer. And those are just the rates for basic Bronze members. Those who already have elite status can earn at an even higher rate towards the next tier.
Considering it only takes 300 status credits (and at least four eligible flights in a membership year) to earn Silver status with Qantas, just one round-trip itinerary during this promotion could get you to the next tier of status.
Bottom line
For some travelers, this targeted promotion could be the perfect way to start of 2020. If you aren’t already planning a trip to Japan, booking a paid flight (which can be incredibly expensive during the winter months) may not be worth it just for extra elite status credits. However, if you were already hoping to take a trip to Japan, this is a great way to get closer to your desired elite status.
Make sure to check your email and sign up for the promotion if targeted before Jan 5, 2020.
Featured image by Nicholas Ellis/The Points Guy
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.