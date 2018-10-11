Propel Amex Cards Getting Declined, Wells Fargo Sending Replacements
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
I’m a big fan of Wells Fargo Go Far Rewards and the new Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card. As the card and program have grown in popularity, one complaint I’ve heard a number of times is that the card is often rejected when people try to use it in store. Several card members have reached out to me in exasperation, saying that the card was declined so often that they gave up on using it. After repeated calls to Wells Fargo, agents began to say it was a known problem and they were working a solution.
I had no problems with mine until I visited the convenience store within walking distance of my house. Every time I’ve tried to use my card there (in the hopes it codes as 3x for a gas purchase) my card has been rejected. I hadn’t received any fraud alerts, and the card still worked when I tried to use it at other merchants.
It appears the problem has become so widespread that Wells Fargo is now going to issue replacement cards to current Propel cardholders. I just received the following letter in the mail:
Account numbers will remain the same, but security codes and expiration dates will be updated. Hopefully this fixes the problem so card members can get on with the business of earning valuable Go Far Rewards, worth up to 1.75 cents each toward airfare if you also hold the Wells Fargo Visa Signature card.
If you’re having problems with your card, make sure to check your mail or call Wells Fargo and ask for your replacement card to be sent.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
One of the most unique benefits of this card is that you can get up to $600 protection on your cell phone (subject to $25 deductible) against covered damage or theft when you pay your monthly cellular telephone bill with your Wells Fargo Propel Amex. This card is also a great option for gas purchases since you'll earn 3X points and the 30,000 point sign up bonus is worth $300 cash back.
- Earn 30,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s a $300 cash redemption value
- $0 annual fee and no foreign currency conversion fee
- Earn 3X points on eating out and ordering in
- Earn 3X points on travel including flights, hotels, homestays and car rentals
- Earn 3X points on gas stations, rideshares and transit
- Earn 3X points on popular streaming services
- Earn 1X points on other purchases
- Select "Apply Now" to learn more about the product features, terms and conditions
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.