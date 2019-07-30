This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Have you donated to our Prizeo campaign yet? The one supporting the non-profit Rainbow Railroad? The one offering entrants the chance to win the Trip of a Lifetime planned by The Points Guy, using up to 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points? That one?
Well, if not, there is no better day than today to enter to win. Because, until 11:59pm EST, we’re holding a special flash sweepstakes in which you can potentially score a $2,500 Airbnb Gift Card in addition to the grand prize! Here’s how it’ll work:
It’s simple. For today (and today only, sorry) you can donate a minimum of $10 through Prizeo campaign. Keep in mind that entries work on a 10 for every 10 ratio — so $10 is equal to 100 entries, $100 is equal to 1,000 entries, and so forth. That being said, the more you donate today the higher your chance is of not only using those coveted 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards Points (as well as the roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations in NYC for a one-on-one vacation planning session with TPG himself), but the $2,500 Airbnb gift card. The winner will be notified via email the next day, on July 31.
What can you do with $2,500 to Airbnb? Well, you have your options. Especially with the recent launch of Airbnb Luxe, which is now offering guests higher-end, glamorous staying experiences with luxury amenities, services and the option of a dedicated trip designer. So if you want to stay in this remote 18th-century Tuscan villa with a private pool and sprawling views of over 18 acres of woods and olive groves, donating to our Prizeo campaign is a good place to start.
This year’s campaign is in support of Rainbow Railroad — a non-profit charity organization that helps LGBTQ+ people seek safe haven from state-enabled violence, murder, or persecution. Last year, RR assisted several of people in escaping Egypt amid an anti-gay crackdown in which dozens of individuals were rounded up after raising rainbow flags at a concert in Cairo. But in 2019, this fantastic organization still needs your help in carrying out its mission. DONATE TO SAVE LIVES HERE.
Featured image courtesy of Airbnb.
