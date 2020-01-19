You can rent a luxurious private igloo at a hotel for less than $300
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s no such thing as “winter blues” when you’re eating and drinking in an igloo.
That is, if the Davenport Grand Hotel in Spokane, Washington, has anything to say about it.
The four-star hotel just opened the transparent-walled igloos and people can’t get enough. The hotel announced it would open the igloos Tuesday evening and already had more than 150 reservations booked by 8 a.m. the next day.
Related: 10 beautiful igloo hotels to check into this winter
While the igloos are designed for two to four guests comfortably, you can fit up to six people. They all include seating, tables, blankets and speakers that you can plug your phone into.
Packages start at $250. With the “grand igloo package,” you’ll be treated to 90 minutes in the igloo, a $100 bar credit, snacks and appetizers galore and even free parking at the hotel.
The “standard igloo package” also costs $250 and includes a charcuterie board. You can shell out an extra $50 for the premier package, which will also get you yellowfin tuna, poké, wonton crisps and a wild jumbo white Gulf prawn cocktail, in addition to the aforementioned charcuterie board.
If you have more of a sweet tooth, you’ll want to opt for the “celebration package” for $250. You’ll get Davenport’s signature peanut brittle, chocolate-covered strawberries and truffles, Marcona almonds and a glass of Champagne. We’ll drink to that.
No matter which package you choose, you can rent one of these “hot” igloos from 5–10:30 p.m., although you can’t book one back-to-back. You can, however, rent out a few if you have a large party.
You’ll still want to dress warmly — even though the igloos are heated, they’ll only be about five degrees warmer than the air outside. But we have a feeling that with the impressive views of Spokane’s skyline and all of the treats and goodies, the cold will be the last thing on your mind.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Davenport Grand (@thedavenportgrand) on
Rates at the Davenport Grand Hotel are very reasonable, starting at around $136 per night. Since it’s a Marriott Category 4 hotel, you’ll need 20,000 points for off-peak nights, 25,000 points for standard nights and 30,000 points for peak nights.
If you’re interested in booking it (can’t say we blame you!), you’ll want to use a credit card that gets you extra bonus points at hotels. Our top picks are the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x), American Express® Green Card (3x) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x). Since the hotel is part of Marriott‘s Autograph Collection, you might want to consider using the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card since you’ll get 6x points at participating Marriott properties.
Featured image courtesy of the Davenport Grand Hotel.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.