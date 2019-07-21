This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Priority Pass recently added a slew of new airport lounges in the US, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The new lounges range from the standard Singapore’s Changi Lounge to luxe, like the new Clubrooms at London’s Luton Airport.
There are a number of top credit cards that offer Priority Pass Select, including The Platinum Card® from American Express, Chase Sapphire Reserve, and the Citi Prestige Card. Check out TPG’s full guide to the Priority Pass program for more information, additional cards offering the perk, and details on how to score free food at airport restaurants.
Here are some of the airport lounges that were recently added to the Priority Pass network in the past 60 days:
The Clubrooms at London-Luton (LTN), Additional Fee of £10 (~$12.50)
To access this new lounge, Priority Pass members will need to pay an additional £10 (~$12.50). While many frugal flyers may object to paying more for lounge access, early images and descriptions of the lounge easily justify the extra fee.
The Clubrooms lounge looks like a very premium space in an airport dominated by low-cost carriers. The lounge offers a-la-carte dining, a premium drink menu and champagne packages. It’s not clear what the champagne package entails; however, the package is priced at just £10. Other than the champagne package, all other amenities, including a-la–carte dining, are included in the entrance fee.
- Located near Gate 17 post-security
- Priority Pass access available all day from 4:40 AM to 9:30 PM
Changi Lounge at Singapore International Airport (SIN) in the Jewel Terminal
While this lounge doesn’t appear to be as luxurious at The Clubrooms, the Changi Lounge looks to be a solid Priority Pass Lounge. Additionally, the lounge is located in Singapore-Changi’s stunning new Jewel Terminal.
The Changi Lounge offers standard amenities such as lite snacks, refreshments and alcoholic beverages. The lounge also offers showers and designated napping areas, including futuristic nap pods. If you’re traveling with a team, the lounge also featured private meeting rooms.
Though the Changi Lounge is fantastic Priority Pass space, it pales in comparison to other lounges at the airport. However, passengers looking to access those other lounges like The Private Room in Singapore Airlines’ First Class Lounge will need to be flying in premium cabins.
- Located pre-security on level 1 opposite the early check-in counters
- Priority Pass access available 24 hours a day
Ahlein Premium Lounge at Cairo International Airport (CAI)
Cairo’s international airport isn’t well known for passenger amenities. Most of the airport’s lounges don’t appear to be all that premium either, offering basic amenities and dull decor. However, the airport recently welcomed a new lounge that appears to be a massive upgrade compared to other lounges at the airport.
While the Ahlein Premium Lounge offers standard amenities like dining options and beverages, alcoholic beverages are not served at the lounge. However, the lack of adult beverages can be made up for with the lounge offering private rooms and elegant shower suites. The Ahlein Premium Lounge also features a spa, although treatments will cost extra.
- Located in Terminal 2 post-security before the Duty-Free Shops
- Priority Pass access available 24 hours a day
The Club at JAX Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)
Jacksonville International Airport is one of the fastest-growing in the US. Jacksonville International Airport’s first lounge is part of The Club Airport Lounges network. The Club Lounges are located in US airports, including Dallas/Fort Worth and Las Vegas. While The Club lounges aren’t known as being the most premium airport lounges, they still offer solid amenities and a place to relax before a flight.
The Club at JAX offers standard amenities including lite snacks and complimentary beer and wine. It also offers showers and a dedicated children’s area. It is one of the better The Club lounges, thanks in part to how new the space is, having only opened in May 2019.
- Located post-security near gate A1
- Priority Pass access available all day from 4:30 AM to 9:30 PM
Plaza Premium Lounge at Helsinki International Airport (HEL)
Plaza Premium Lounges vary quite a bit in quality, size and amenities. The Plaza Premium network of lounges is hit or miss, with the group’s European lounges typically offering the most premium experience. The Plaza Premium group just opened a brand new lounge in Helsinki and it appears to be a hit.
The Plaza Premium Lounge Helsinki offers stunning views of the apron and runway. Amenities include live food action stations, a full bar, a children’s playroom and shower facilities. The lounge also offers draught beer among other beverages.
- Located in the non-Schengen Area in Terminal 2 between gates 34 and 40
- Priority Pass access available all day from 5:00 AM to 12:00 AM
Arts & Lounge at London-Heathrow (LHR) in Terminal 4
If you’ve ever flown out of Newark-Liberty International Airport (EWR) and were hoping to access a lounge before a flight, you likely came across the Arts & Lounge airport lounge. The Arts & Lounge also operates a new lounge at London Heathrow Airport. The new Arts & Lounge space is located in Terminal 4 at London Heathrow and, like its Newark counterpart, serves as the lounge for business class passengers on a number of airlines.
On paper, the lounge is a great alternative to the standard passenger waiting areas. Amenities include free alcoholic beverages and lite snacks. However, the lounge is subject to capacity restraints that restrict access to Priority Pass members at certain times of the day. That being said, it is probably a good idea to have a list of alternative Priority Pass lounges when traveling through London-Heathrow.
- Located in Terminal 4 near Gate 4
- Priority Pass Access available only from 6 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 6 PM daily
Bottom Line
With the most recent batch of additions, Business Traveller reports that the Priority Pass network now offers 1,295 lounges at nearly every major airport on the planet. While seasoned lounge hoppers know that many of these lounges are quite basic, Priority Pass continues to add more premium lounges with enhanced amenities.
One of the newer lux-looking lounges, The Clubrooms at London-Luton Airport, appears to be one of the more premium lounges in the Priority Pass network. Unfortunately, London-Luton caters almost entirely to low-cost carriers, which means the most premium aspect of your trip from the airport will likely be your visit to The Clubrooms.
