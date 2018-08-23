This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The popular airport lounge program Priority Pass has added another location to its network. Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has gotten its third Priority Pass location, the Minute Suites in Concourse T.
There’s already another Minute Suites location at ATL — located in Concourse B. Priority Pass members also have access to The Club at ATL.
This new addition makes it a bit easier for flyers traveling through the massive complex that is Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with a site that will be closer to more gates.
Priority Pass has five other Minute Suite locations in the US:
- Atlanta (ATL) Concourse B
- Charlotte (CLT) Atrium
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal A
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) Terminal D
- Philadelphia (PHL) AB Connector
The Minute Suites aren’t your typical airport lounge. They offer travelers a private room with a bed where they can nap, relax, take a business call or just watch TV. Priority Pass will pay for the first hour of your stay, but then you’ll have to pay $28 for each hour thereafter. However, you can stack visits if you’re traveling with a companion.
The DFW and Charlotte location also offer showers for an additional charge.
It’s a welcome addition to the program that has been quickly expanding its offerings in the US, usually in the form of a credit at an airport restaurant.
A whole heap of credit cards come with complimentary Priority Pass membership, such as Chase Sapphire Reserve, The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express, Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, or Citi Prestige. The $95 annual fee Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card (See Rates & Fees) also comes with 10 free Priority Pass visits.
For the rates and fees of the Hilton Honors Ascend Card, please click here.
