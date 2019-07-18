This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Did you miss out on Prime Day deals? If so — all hope isn’t lost. Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store Card members can take advantage of new deals for a variety of items, some of which we’ve highlighted below. You’ll receive up to 20% back as a statement credit when purchasing these items from Amazon with either of the previous mentioned cards.
If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, it offers the following bonuses on spend:
- 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
- 2% back at restaurants, gas stations and drugstores
- 1% back on all other purchases
You can access the full list of deals here, but items include Bose Headphones and Samsung soundbars:
Note that bonus rewards offers are limited-time offers exclusively for Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store cardmembers with a Prime membership. Amazon says the extra rewards will post to your credit card account within a week of the transaction posting, and will appear on your monthly credit card billing statement and be available for use within 1-2 billing cycles.
Also, the discounts are not on stackable with the 5% back from the Amazon credit card, you’ll just earn 15-20% back total. Deals end as early as July 20 to as late as December 31, so you’ll definitely want to check soon to see which items are worth snagging.
1. Get 15% back on Bose products
2. Get 15% back on sunglasses
3. Get 15% back on Thule Urban Glide Jogging Stroller
4. Get 20% back on Jabra earbuds
Featured photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.