While the numerous cancellations in London Gatwick (LGW) from the continuing drone issue are getting most of the aviation news attention on Friday, blustery weather is putting a hamper on air travel in the Northeast US.
According to FlightAware’s flight cancellation tracker as of 2:30pm Friday, 290 US flights have been cancelled so far for Friday and another 16 flights cancelled already for Saturday. The hardest hit airports are:
- Boston (BOS): 60 cancellations and 279 delays
- Newark (EWR): 53 cancellations and 296 delays
- New York LaGuardia (LGA): 44 cancellations and 552 delays
Only United has issued a travel waiver for the storms — and it’s only valid for Friday flights. However, this could help if you’re scheduled to fly to, from or through Newark Friday evening. This waiver will let you change your flight dates or route through another United hub.
- Travel dates: December 21
- Covered airports: New York/Newark, NJ (EWR); New York-Kennedy, NY (JFK); New York-LaGuardia, NY (LGA); White Plains, NY (HPN)
- The change fee and any difference in fare will be waived for new United flights departing on or before December 24, as long as travel is rescheduled in the originally ticketed cabin (any fare class) and between the same cities as originally ticketed.
