So far, the weather has mostly played nicely with travel plans this holiday season. However, weather conditions are expected to impact travel in parts of the US over the next few days. Winter storm warnings have already been issued for five states, and multiple airlines have issued travel waivers letting flexible travelers change their flights with no fees.
Through the end of the week, a wide swath of the Northern Plains is expected to get at least eight inches of snow.
The National Weather Service notes that this area can “expect hazardous travel conditions Wednesday into early Friday, with heavy snow and strong wings making roads dangerous.”
Weather Underground’s travel prediction forecasts issues at the following airports:
- Wednesday: Dallas (thunderstorms), Denver (snow), Houston (thunderstorms), Kansas City (rain), Minneapolis (snow or rain/snow mix, especially late), Seattle (rain)
- Thursday: Minneapolis/St. Paul (snow or a rain-and-snow mixture), Chicago (rain), Atlanta (rain), New Orleans (thunderstorms), St. Louis (rain), Boston (rain/snow mix, late), New York (rain, late)
- Friday: Minneapolis/St. Paul (snow and wind), Atlanta (rain, thunderstorms), New York (rain and wind), Boston (rain)
According to FlightAware’s flight cancellation tracker, 33 flights have already been canceled for Wednesday, with 14 of these flights in/out of Dallas/Fort Worth.
As of 3:30pm ET, the following airlines have issued weather waivers:
American
- Travel dates: December 26-27
- Covered airports: Bismarck, North Dakota (BIS); Fargo, North Dakota (FAR); La Crosse, Wisconsin (LSE); Minneapolis / St. Paul, Minnesota (MSP); Rapid City, South Dakota (RAP); Rochester, Minnesota (RST); Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD)
- Must have purchased ticket by: December 25
- Rebooked travel must occur between December 25-30
- Rebook in the same cabin or pay the difference. No free changes in origin or destination.
- Avoid the phone queue. Changes available on both AA’s website and in the AA app.
Delta
- Travel dates: December 26-28
- Covered airports: Aberdeen, SD (ABR); Bismarck, ND (BIS); Bemidji, MN (BJI); Brainerd, MN (BRD); Duluth, MN (DLH); Fargo, ND (FAR); Grand Forks, ND (GFK); Hibbing, MN (HIB); International Falls, MN (INL); Minot, ND (MOT); Rapid City, SD (RAP)
- Tickets must have been purchased by: December 24
- Tickets must be reissued by: December 30
- Rebooked travel must begin no later than: December 30
- Changes to origins and destinations may result in an increase in fare. Any difference in fare between your original ticket and the new ticket will be collected at the time of booking.
- When rescheduled travel occurs beyond December 30, the change fee will be waived. However, a difference in fare may apply. Final travel must be completed by end of ticket validity, one year from date of original issue.
No waivers (yet) from: Alaska, Allegiant, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, United.
