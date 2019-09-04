This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
From a photo shoot in Bora Bora to the ultimate first-class flight on Oman Air’s 787-9 Dreamliner, I’ve had some pretty incredible experiences at TPG. Few can top this one, though — a two-day photo and video shoot at Los Angeles International Airport!
We managed to score some incredible access, thanks in no small part to the outstanding team at Los Angeles World Airports, who worked tirelessly over the course of several weeks to arrange entry to a handful of otherwise off-limits locations. That enabledour team to capture some top-notch shots throughout LAX’s 3,500-acre site.
A few LAX shoot highlights include:
- British Airways’ Boeing 747-400
- American’s Piedmont-themed Airbus A319
- ANA’s Boeing 777-300ER Star Wars jet
- A superjumbo Qantas A380 takeoff
Perhaps most impressive, though, was how helpful all of the airlines were when it came to facilitating our shoot. American Airlines, Delta, United and JetBlue all worked to help us pull off a logistically challenging two-day extravaganza, and I think the results speak for themselves.
In addition to the clip above, you’ll also see the fruits of our LAX labor throughout TPG — we captured thousands of photos, as you might expect, which will continue to make an appearance throughout the site. Enjoy!
