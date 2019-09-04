This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Attention all cobranded Delta and American Express cardholders: the day you’ve been waiting for has arrived.
Picture this: you’re sitting in your living room in New York City (which also happens to be your bathroom/bedroom/closet combo, because it’s NYC), Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express in hand, stomach rumbling and all your money spent on rent/whatever else it is New Yorkers spend it on (apples? Statue of Liberty tour tickets?). As you idly ponder your life choices, it comes to you in a flash: the Delta Amex Perks truck is on its way.
And with it? Free pretzels for you and a friend, dipping sauce included.
Sept. 6 through the beginning of November, Perktoberfest will be offering free pretzels at nine different locations across the country:
- Salt Lake City — Sept. 6 and 7
- New York City — Sept. 13 and 15
- Detroit — Sept. 21 and 22
- Minneapolis — Sept. 28 and 29
- Atlanta — Oct. 5 and 6
- Raleigh/Durham — Oct. 12 and 13
- Boston — Oct. 18 and 19
- Seattle — Oct. 26 and 27
- Los Angeles — Nov. 1 and 2
You can find all the locations and times at this link.
Cardholders of any Delta American Express card will receive a free pretzel and dipping sauce for themselves and one guest. Cards include:
- Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express
If you’re not an Amex Delta cardholder, you can still snag a pretzel when you make a donation to the American Red Cross. Wondering if picking up a Delta card is the right move for your wallet? If so, you can read our guide on how to choose the best credit card for Delta flyers.
I’m not saying that this is a good enough reason to get one of these cards. But, I mean…free pretzels.
Featured photo by david neuscheler/Unsplash.
