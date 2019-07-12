This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Just when we thought we’d seen it all… A report from The New York Times surfaced this week that people, particularly social media influencers, are flocking to a strikingly blue “beach” in Siberia.
That on its own wouldn’t be anything out of the ordinary, except for the fact that the “beach” is actually a “lake,” and more specifically, is a man-made waste dump for power plant Heating and Electrical Station Number 5. Oh, and that out-of-this-world blue color? It’s from calcium salts and metal oxides.
But that hasn’t stopped people from trekking to the city of Novosibirsk — in fact, people have started calling it the “Maldives of Novosibirsk.” But you won’t find any overwater villas here, just an industrial city with over 1.6 million people trying to grapple with newfound social media fame.
View this post on Instagram
Siberian Generating Company, the operator of the power plant, issued a statement to clarify some concerns. While “the radiation level is normal” and “not poisonous,” they said: “We strongly ask that while hunting for selfies you don’t fall in the ash dump!”
This isn’t the only weird tourism site to make headlines this week. Ukraine announced that Chernobyl will become an official tourist attraction, adding that “Chernobyl is a unique place on the planet where nature revives after a global man-made disaster, where there is a real ‘ghost town’. We have to show this place to the world: scientists, ecologists, historians, tourists.”
Featured image courtesy of @annetteeee/Instagram
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.