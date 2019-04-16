This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re looking for a new laptop, there are plenty of ways to avoid paying full price. And almost none of them involve camping outside of a store for Black Friday.
To illustrate some of the ways you can save, let’s show you how to get the $900 list price Dell Inspiron 7580 15.6″ Laptop i5-8265U for just $440 after coupons, cash-back offers and the $100 Dell credit available on the Business Platinum® Card from American Express. Plus, you can get 2x Membership Rewards on the purchase. But you’ll need to act quickly before the coupon is pulled.
The laptop makes a solid case as a travel laptop, starting at just 4.12 lbs and just 0.74″ thick. The processor is an Intel Core i5-8265U Processor with 6MB Cache and up to 3.9 GHz. The hard drive is a fast-booting 256GB Solid State Drive, and there’s 8GB of working memory. While it doesn’t rotate all the way into “tablet mode,” the hinge allows 180-degree rotation.
$299 Coupon
You can start shopping for the laptop through this link. Dan’s Deals — a great source for deals on all sorts of items — shared a $299 off coupon code that works on this laptop: DBLTKYLAFF1. That drops the price to $599.99 before taxes:
10% Cash Back Through Amex Offers
There’s currently an Amex Offer for 10% cash back on Dell purchases, up to a whopping $1,500 in total statement credits. The catch is that you’ll need to be targeted for this offer to enroll. If you have the Business Platinum Card, you’ll want to enroll using that card. Remember, Amex only allows one Amex Offer per person. So, you’ll want to choose wisely which card you enroll.
Through this offer, you’ll get at least $60 cashback. That drops the net price — before factoring in taxes — to $540.
2x (or More) Points Through Amex Offers
There’s another Amex Offer that you can use to get 2x Membership Rewards points on the purchase. The offer is available through Dec. 31, 2019 and adds “one additional Membership Rewards point for each dollar you spend” for purchases through Dell. For almost all cards, that will mean 2x Membership Rewards points on the purchase.
If you have the Business Platinum Card, you’ll want to enroll using that card. If not, you can get 3x Membership Rewards points on the purchase if you have the Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express — as this card earns 2x Membership Rewards points on all purchases up to $50,000 annually; then 1x.
$100 Credit on Amex Business Platinum
The last bit of savings is only available to card holders of the Business Platinum Card from American Express. Starting February 1, card holders get two semi-annual credits of $100 each for purchases at Dell. That’s up to $200 of savings per year on Dell purchases just for being a card holder. But remember to register for the credit before making a purchase.
Here are 15 of the hundreds of items you can get for free using the $100 Dell credit
In order for the purchase to qualify, it must be made “directly with Dell or at dell.com in the US and US Territories” and shipped to the US. After the primary card holder registers for the credit, either the primary or authorized users can make an eligible purchase. However, the credit terms and conditions note that the statement credit can take 2-4 weeks to post.
Final Price
Putting it all together, here’s how the deal calculates out. Those living in no state sales tax states (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon) will be able to pay a net of just $440. After New York sales tax, NY residents will pay just under $488 all-in.
|No sales tax
|With NY tax
|Available to
|Purchase price
|$898.99
|$952.25
|everyone
|$299 coupon
|($299)
|($299)
|everyone
|10% cashback
|($60)
|($65.33)
|targeted Amex card holders
|$100 credit
|($100)
|($100)
|Amex Biz Plat card holders
|Net Price
|$439.99
|$487.93
Featured image by Hero Images via Getty Images
