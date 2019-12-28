What tourists need to know as Paris protests hit day 24
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Officials in France are bracing for continued protests by the yellow vest movement in response to pension reforms advocated by French President Emmanuel Macron. Begun on December 5, the protests center on changes to retirement plans that would see benefits slashed for some. Now up to a total of four ‘striking days,’ where protesters have taken to the streets, hundreds of thousands have come out to show their commitment to the cause.
Unfortunately, this has left public transport in shambles, with most of the Paris metro shut down and only two driverless lines still in operation. Even services such as the Eurostar route linking the UK and France have been affected, with the train publishing a limited timetable until January 5. While those needing access to the metro or other public transit may find themselves in a bind, passengers can take Uber or other private vehicles to navigate around the city.
Fortunately for travelers, airports and tourist sites remain unaffected and in continued operation.
According to The Local, despite the difficult holiday season, protest leaders are confident that public opinion remains with them and plan to continue their strike, making this the longest strike since the 1980s with no end in sight.
This isn’t the first strike in 2019, as violent protests occurred earlier this year over a disconnect between the French government and its people.
Featured Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.