The ultimate Outlander trip with points and miles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Raise your hand if you’ve heard of Outlander. Anyone? I’m guessing the hand of every woman in America went up, because this wildly popular book series and TV show features one of the most compelling and enduring love stories around.
Of course, there’s more to the series than that, including incredible history, phenomenal scenery and just enough action to make my dad sit on the couch and watch it too. If you’re an Outlander fan and have been dying to follow in Jamie and Claire’s footsteps, buckle up and hold on, because we’re about to get you there using points and miles.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Award flights to Scotland
We’re in luck here as Outlander takes place in Scotland and most of the TV show was filmed there (even for scenes based in America), so we just need to get to the UK in order to begin our journey. London is a huge hub and a short hop from Edinburgh, so that’s where we’ll start.
Related: The best ways to get to Europe using points and miles
Here are a couple of examples of how you can use points and miles to get to Scotland:
- Delta often has flash sales on award flights, which means you can see some incredibly low prices for round-trip travel to Europe. If you need to top up your balance, Delta is a transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards at a 1:1 ratio. Alternately, you could redeem Virgin Atlantic miles for Delta flights to London — often Virgin Atlantic award prices are much lower than if you’d booked the same flight with Delta miles.
- Avianca Lifemiles is one of my favorite programs, not the least because it doesn’t pass on hefty surcharges. Depending on where you’re departing from in the U.S., you can get to London and back for just 40,000 miles. Avianca is partnered with four major currencies as well, so earning these points is a breeze: Amex Membership Rewards, Capital One, Citi ThankYou Rewards, and Marriott Bonvoy.
Once in London, you can either fly to Edinburgh via British Airways for just a few thousand Avios, or simply hop the train north. You could pay for your train ticket with a card like the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card, then redeem rewards to erase the cost of your fare.
Hotels in Scotland
Edinburgh
We’re traveling to three different locations across Scotland, beginning with its capital: Edinburgh. My favorite city in the world, Edinburgh is the home of many different filming locations for the series, including Alexander Malcolm’s print shop from season three of the show, located in Bakehouse Close. Though there aren’t any hotels directly related to Outlander, you’ve still got a couple of good options, including the Holyrood Aparthotel, which is just around the corner from the Close:
You can book this hotel via the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal for under 5,000 points per night:
Or, if you’ve got some IHG points laying around, the Holiday Inn Express- Royal Mile is nearby and phenomenally located in the middle of Old Town Edinburgh.
It’ll run you 40,000 points a night, achievable via the sign-up bonus from the IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card (80,000 points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months of account opening).
The information for the IHG Rewards Club Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: The best hotel credit cards
Falkland
Falkland is a village north of Edinburgh that serves as Inverness in the TV series. Even better, the bed and breakfast located in this small village was the site of filming for the very first episode of Outlander, in which Jamie looks up and sees Claire in a window — and you can book it with points!
The Covenanter is a must-do for Outlander fans and can be found on Chase’s travel portal.
Culloden
The Highlands are a truly wild place, but one location in particular stands out for Outlander fans: Culloden battlefield, where Jamie and Claire were forced to part. Requisitioned by the real Bonnie Prince Charlie in 1745, the Culloden House Hotel is stunning:
You can book it with either American Express Membership Rewards or Chase Ultimate Rewards points on their respective websites, though note that you’ll need to spend twice as many points with Amex:
Related: TPG visits the Scottish countryside and reviews the Gleneagles Hotel
Things to do
Edinburgh
Edinburgh is chock-full of Outlander filming locations, all of which are free to visit, including The Signet Library, Summerhall, Bakehouse Close, Holyrood Palace and Tweeddale Court.
Day trips from Edinburgh explore other locations, including Castle Leoch, Cranesmuir, Wentworth Prison, Fort William and even Lallybroch.
All of these are bookable with Chase Ultimate Rewards:
Falkland
The main draw for Falkland is Mrs. Baird’s Bed & Breakfast (known in real life as The Covenanter), where you can recreate the iconic fountain scene between Jamie and Claire:
There’s also the Falkland Palace, which is run by the National Trust for Scotland and featured as an apothecary in the show. Tickets are 13 pounds ($16) and while it’s not possible to purchase these tickets using points on a bank portal, you can use cash back earned with cards like the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card (which also earns 4% cash back on entertainment) or the Chase Freedom Unlimited (which earns 1.5% back on all purchases) to offset the cost of your tickets.
Otherwise, you can wander around the city, which functioned as Inverness for the first two seasons of the show.
Related: The best cash back credit cards
Culloden
Though there’s not much to do at Culloden other than, well, see Culloden, there are tours that will take you around the rest of the Highlands. Do it all together: Head to the battlefield to check out Clan Fraser’s stone and walk the location that marked the end of the Jacobite rebellion before heading off to see the standing stones and Beauty Priory, where Claire had her fortune read by the seer Maisri.
You can book tours with points through the Chase Ultimate Rewards Travel portal:
Bottom line
Outlander continues to grow in popularity — with no end in sight. Do yourself a favor and visit the sites to experience the wild beauty of Scotland for yourself. You can do it at a fraction of the cost with points and miles from the best travel rewards credit cards.
Featured photo by Carissa Rawson/The Points Guy.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.