Ouch. AA erroneously gave some EPs extra systemwide upgrades
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There was some buzz this morning in The Points Guy newsroom, after reports surfaced of extra systemwide upgrade certificates being deposited in the accounts of some American Airlines Executive Platinum members. JonNYC tweeted about SWU’s being deposited into some lucky member’s accounts. Unfortunately the news was too good to be true.
AA confirms to TPG it was a mistake.
“American Airlines experienced a system error that incorrectly awarded a small number of AAdvantage members additional systemwide upgrades on December 31, 2019. This has now been resolved and all affected accounts have been returned to normal. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”
There was reason to be hopeful though as there’s been some pleasant surprises for some folks courtesy of American Airlines including top tier members of Hyatt – Globalists – being gifted American Airlines Executive Platinum status including those 4 super valuable systemwide upgrade certs.
And it comes after American Airlines made it official that folks who flew above and beyond the requirements for EP status, would be gifted additional SWUs for every 50,000 miles they flew beyond that threshold.
At least those folks still get four to use. Here’s TPG’s complete guide.
Featured image by JT Genter/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.