A ‘Hotella Nutella’ is opening in California this winter
Stop what you’re doing for a minute to appreciate the fact we now live in a time when an entire hotel dedicated to Nutella is opening. Yup, you’re going to go hazelnuts for this one.
Aptly named the Hotella Nutella, it will feature “Nutella-inspired hotel items and larger-than-life breakfast décor.” We like the sound of that.
Aside from one of the sweetest breakfast spreads you’ve ever seen, guests will also enjoy breakfast sessions with the “Nutella Weekend Breakfast Chef Team.” Travel + Leisure reported that Geoffrey Zakarian, Food Network star and Iron Chef, will teach you how to make a drool-worthy breakfast for dinner, while TV personality Tonya Holland will be cooking up a southern-inspired Nutella breakfast. And DanCakes, a team of expert pancake artists, will show you how to make “unforgettable” pancakes you can enjoy at home.
So, you’ll definitely want to pack your stretchy pants.
All of the rooms will feature Nutella-branded bedspreads where you’ll sleep sandwiched next to croissant and Nutella jar pillows, according to Delish. Ah, sweet dreams indeed.
The only catch? You’ll have to be pretty smooth to snag a reservation. And by that we mean, you’ll have to submit a video where you gush about your love of Nutella to be one of the three lucky winners invited to bed down at the Hotella Nutella. According to the terms and conditions, the video must be less than 60 seconds long, but you should still feel free to get creative. Judging criteria includes passion (25 points), originality and creativity (50 points) and how your passion for the famous hazelnut spread relates to morning or breakfast (25 points).
In addition to a pretty sweet three-day, two-night stay, winners will also get round-trip coach transportation for themselves and a travel companion; plus round-trip ground transportation between the airport and the hotel. Hotella Nutella will be open from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12 in the heart of California’s Napa Valley.
The contest opened on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and will run until midnight on Dec. 8. You can learn more about it by visiting their website or by following #HotellaNutella on social media.
