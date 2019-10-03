This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor in early November, prepare for possible delays.
Phoenix (PHX) announced that runway 7R/25L will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, for maintenance work.
Runway 7R/25L is primarily used for arrivals. The airport is anticipating possible arrival delays on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. That period is the peak traffic time during the closure, according to a press release.
The closure will allow crews to maintain the runway’s surrounding electrical systems and upgrade its lighting to more energy-efficient LEDs. The project also includes runway marking repainting, rubber buildup removal and some minor repairs to the concrete surface.
The airport said it coordinated with airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration to determine the least disruptive time to complete the work. Still, the airport is advising passengers to keep in touch with their airline about possible delays, particularly those who have tight connection times during the project.
Phoenix is a major hub for American Airlines and is also a significant base for Southwest Airlines.
Featured photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images.
