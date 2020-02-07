New York plans to sue Trump administration for Global Entry suspension
The state of New York plans to sue the Trump administration for “its unfair targeting of New York State residents,” New York’s Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.
The declaration comes mere days after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspended New York residents from enrolling or re-enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler security programs.
“This new policy will negatively impact travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy,” James stated. “so we will fight the president’s shortsighted crusade against his former home. We will not allow New Yorkers to be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”
DHS claimed that the new law created issues for national security, since the loophole created between the two systems would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver licenses — and by extension, potentially apply for and be approved for Global Entry and other forms of expedited entrance into the country.
However, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf stated Thursday that the Green Light Law is “ill-conceived,” saying, “It’s very clear: this irresponsible action has consequences,” referring to the DHS suspension.
Featured photo by Getty Images.
