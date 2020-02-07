News

New York plans to sue Trump administration for Global Entry suspension

Katherine Fan
4h ago

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

The state of New York plans to sue the Trump administration for “its unfair targeting of New York State residents,” New York’s Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday.

The declaration comes mere days after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) suspended New York residents from enrolling or re-enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler security programs.

Related: How will this Global Entry ban affect New Yorkers? Your burning questions answered

“This new policy will negatively impact travelers, workers, commerce, and our economy,” James stated. “so we will fight the president’s shortsighted crusade against his former home. We will not allow New Yorkers to be targeted or bullied by an authoritarian thug.”

New York’s new Green Light Law allows driver’s license applicants to use foreign passports or driver’s licenses as accepted forms of identification. At the same time, New York also shelters license applicants’ private information from immigration enforcement agencies.

DHS claimed that the new law created issues for national security, since the loophole created between the two systems would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for driver licenses — and by extension, potentially apply for and be approved for Global Entry and other forms of expedited entrance into the country.

Related: With Global Entry on pause, there’s never been a better time to use Mobile Passport

However, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf stated Thursday that the Green Light Law is “ill-conceived,” saying, “It’s very clear: this irresponsible action has consequences,” referring to the DHS suspension.

Featured photo by Getty Images. 

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
You might like
Targeted: DoorDash emailing promotions for $10 off and free delivery, or 25% off
News
1h ago
Skip the lounge and get free food at 29 restaurants that are part of Priority Pass
News
2h ago
Inside the SAS Airbus A350, in all classes
News
3h ago
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card

WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points

TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200

CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners

*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
Apply Now
More Things to Know
  • Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
  • 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
  • Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
  • No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
  • Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.49% - 24.49% Variable
Annual Fee
$95
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.