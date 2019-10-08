Say hello to TPG’s new site design
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
You may have noticed some changes on the site over the past few weeks and today we’re excited to launch the full redesign of the TPG website on both desktop and mobile.
This new look won’t have any affect on the functionality of our site, but instead, it should make our site easier to read. This change isn’t random, but it came from conversations with our readers about what you all liked and disliked about the TPG digital experience. We took the feedback seriously and made the changes because we want you to leave our site feeling more confident and educated on all things points and miles, not overwhelmed and confused by the layout.
Let us know what you think of the new site HERE
For those who were getting a tired thumb scrolling through a post, you’ll notice that some of our new posts feature image galleries so you can simply click through the photos featured in the post. We’ve also increased our spacing and changed our fonts to improve readability and reduce visual overload. Finally, we’ve tried to make our call outs more clear so you know when to click through for more information.
This is just the beginning of our continued efforts improving the TPG experience for readers. Over the next few weeks and months, our team will be working on improving our site organization, adding useful tools and enhancing the overall functionality of the site.
We hope you enjoy these new changes and are excited for the ones still yet to come. In the meantime, we wish you the best of luck wherever you are in your points and miles journey.
Featured image courtesy of agustavop / Getty Images.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees