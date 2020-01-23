Get your light saber out: Disney plans more Star Wars cruises for 2021
Time to dust off that Chewbacca costume — or maybe you’re the Princess Leia type — because Star Wars madness is returning to Disney Cruise Line sailings in 2021.
Disney announced on Thursday its popular Star Wars Day at Sea program would return next year on nine voyages of the Disney Fantasy. The trips will take place between January and March.
Launched in 2016, the Star Wars Day at Sea program brings a full day of Star Wars celebrations that include meet-and-greets with characters; Star Wars-themed family and kid activities; and special food and beverage offerings.
For Disneyana-loving types, there’s also special merchandise with a Star Wars theme. You’ll also get Star Wars movie screenings, trivia sessions and “a shipwide porg-themed adventure.” You know what porgs are, right? If not, you’re just not watching enough Disney+.
Disney’s Star Wars Day at Sea program recently made our list of the world’s most unusual theme cruises. And for good reason. Is it possible to not love a cruise with its very own Jedi training program (alas, it’s only for the little ones).
Jedi training aside, perhaps the best part of taking one of these trips, if you’re a Star Wars fan, is that it will give you an excuse to wear all those Star Wars outfits you’re secretly hiding away in your closet. Passengers are encouraged to dress up for the at-sea Star Wars days, and there are official costume celebrations, too.
All nine of the Star Wars Day at Sea voyages in 2021 will depart from Disney’s main cruise hub, Florida’s Port Canaveral.
Five of the voyages will follow a Western Caribbean routing that hits Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.
Three of the sailings will be Eastern Caribbean voyages with stops at Tortola in the British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; and Castaway Cay.
One of the trips will be an Eastern Caribbean sailing with calls at St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Castaway Cay.
Unveiled in 2012, Disney Fantasy is Disney’s newest ship. Like its sister, Disney Dream, it’s a relatively large ship designed for 2,500 passengers at double occupancy. With every pull-down bunk and convertible sofa occupied, it can hold up to 4,000 people.
After nearly a decade without growth, Disney’s four-ship cruise division is about to enter expansion mode again in a big way. It has ordered three new ships from the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany (the same shipyard that built Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream). The new ships will begin rolling out in 2022.
