New Credit Card Targets Non-Profit Organizations
There are many types of business credit cards out there, with options for startups, freelancers, large enterprises and everyone in between. And now, there’s one specifically for non-profit organizations.
The Charity Charge Nonprofit Business Mastercard, issued by Commerce Bank, is the first-of-its-kind card to offer benefits specifically geared toward non-profits. Although there are many ways charities can maximize points, Charity Charge went with a cash-back model. According to the company, it doesn’t want its users to have to jump through any hoops to redeem rewards.
With the card, organizations get 1% cash back on every purchase that’s automatically applied to their monthly statements. There are many cash-back business cards that offer better returns than that, but this one offers some unique perks that can be useful for non-profits.
Perhaps the most notable feature is that unlike most business credit cards, the Charity Charge Nonprofit doesn’t require a personal guarantor. This means that the bank doesn’t run personal credit checks for any individuals listed on the application and doesn’t report account activity to any consumer credit bureaus. The company has also partnered with PurchasingPoint, a discount program for nonprofits so that cardholders receive deals at FedEx, Enterprise, Staples and other affiliated places that businesses often rely on. Other perks include the standard suite of Mastercard BusinessCard benefits, such as purchase protection and extended warranty.
The card has no annual fee and has a relatively low APR of 14.9%, but remember the first and most important of TPG‘s Ten Commandments for Travel Rewards Credit Cards: “thou shalt pay thy balance in full.” The company says it makes money through a share of vendor processing fees. Launch clients include the international humanitarian aid group Global Impact, 1% for the Planet and chapters of the United Way, Junior League and YMCA.
Aside from the Charity Charge Nonprofit, Charity Charge offers consumer and business cards that earn 1% cash back that is automatically donated to the charities of the card holder’s choice. However, if you’re thinking about using a personal credit card for charitable donations, you could be better off using a card like the the U.S. Bank FlexPerks Travel Rewards Visa Signature Card which offers 2 points per dollar on charitable donations as a permanent bonus category, or The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express that offers 2 Membership Rewards points per dollar on all purchases, up to the first $50,000 per year (then 1x thereafter).
