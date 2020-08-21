Chase expands referral ability to entire United card family
Chase now allows United cardholders to refer friends and family members to any United card within the family, opening more opportunities for you to earn referral bonuses.
Compared to American Express, Chase has had a much more strict referral policy for existing cardholders. Where Amex allows you to refer to any American Express card, regardless of what you personally hold, Chase has historically only allowed you to refer someone for the same card you hold. Thankfully, we’ve seen Chase start to expand that policy recently to include card families.
United now joins the list of card families that Chase allows you to refer within regardless of which of the cards you have. I reached out to Chase, and a representative did confirm that cardholders can now refer within the personal United card family. This means a United Explorer Card holder can now refer a friend or family member to the new United Club Infinite Credit Card, where previously the referral would only work for the same card you hold.
Right now, cardholders receive 10,000 United miles (worth $130 according to TPG valuations) per referral, up to 50,000 miles per year.
Something to note, though, is that the website currently states you have to refer by Sept. 30, 2020. Whether the ability to refer within the entire United personal credit card family is yet to be seen.
Referrals are a great way to boost your points and miles balance while helping friends and family members apply for cards that could be suited to them. The more flexible an issuer’s referral policy, the easier it is for you to earn rewards and the more people you’ll be able to successfully refer (more options for cards to get with the referral is better for friends and family members who may not have the same spending habits or card needs as you).
Right now, Chase also considers its cobranded Southwest credit cards as one card family, as well as the Chase Freedom cards (Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited) — you can also refer within those card families. While Chase still has a ways to go before their referral program matches Amex’s, this is still a solid step forward.
