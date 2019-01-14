New BAC Cash Rewards Card: Choose Your Own 3% Bonus Category
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Most credit cards offer a fixed line-up of rewards-earning rates. There may be some built-in bonus categories, but the bonus categories are typically set by the bank, not the consumer. This can lead to a family needing multiple credit cards to maximize ever-changing spending patterns.
Choose Your Own 3% Bonus Category
However, Bank of America recently announced a change to the earning structure of the cards at the heart of its rewards portfolio. As of today, the new Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card offers not only a $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days of account opening, but card holders can also select which of six family-friendly categories they’d like to earn 3% cash back on each month:
- Gas
- Online shopping
- Dining
- Travel
- Drugstores
- Home improvement and furnishing
Changing Your 3% Bonus Category
The initial 3% back setting on the Cash Rewards card is for gas (which was the 3% cash-back category on the previous version of this card), but card holders can now change their 3% bonus category as frequently as each calendar month if they desire. This means if you set your initial 3% category to drugstores on Jan. 21, knowing you had lots of prescriptions to fill, you could then change it to online shopping as early as Feb. 1 to hop on some online winter clearance sales. On March 1, you could switch your 3% category to travel for upcoming spring break travel expenses. If you don’t change it each month, you continue to earn 3% back on the previous month’s selection.
The 3% bonus category of your choice is in addition to the consistent 2% back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. Do note that the 3% and 2% bonus categories are limited to your first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter. At 3% back, this could result in $75 back on $2,500 in spending each quarter. The BoA Cash Rewards card has no annual fee and also earns an unlimited 1% back on all other purchases.
Earn up to 5.25% Back With the BoA Preferred Rewards Program
The $75 cap on bonus cash back each quarter (3% of $2,500) is a limiting factor for some who may do better with the Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ credit card without bonus caps, but you can increase your earnings on the no annual fee Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card by enrolling in Bank of America’s Preferred Rewards program. You can enroll in this program if you have an eligible Bank of America (BoA) personal checking account and a three-month average balance of at least $20,000 in qualifying BoA and Merrill Edge/Merrill Lynch accounts. Members of the Preferred Rewards program enjoy a boost on their bonus earnings based on their eligible account balances:
|Spend Categories
|Regular cardholder
|Gold ($20,000 – $50,000)
|Platinum ($50,000 – $100,000)
|Platinum Honors ($100,000+)
|3% choice category
|3%
|3.75% (25% bonus)
|4.5% (50% bonus)
|5.25% (75% bonus)
|2% grocery stores and wholesale clubs
|2%
|2.5% (25% bonus)
|3% (50% bonus)
|3.5% (75% bonus)
Platinum Honors members with $100,000+ deposited in eligible BoA accounts would see the Cash Rewards card bonus earnings top out at about $130 a quarter with the 75% bonus. Everyday 1% earnings would shoot up to 1.75% at the Platinum Honors level with the 75% bonus. Of course, not everyone has $100k sitting in a BoA account, but even at the Gold level, getting 3.75% back in the monthly 3% category of your choice (with 25% bonus) is pretty solid.
Flexible Redemption Options
In addition to the new bonus categories, the Cash Rewards card has streamlined redemption options. This includes the ability to deposit your rewards directly into an eligible 529 account or receive a statement credit, check or deposit into a Bank of America account with no redemption minimums.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Cash Rewards Mastercard credit card, allows businesses to select their 3% earning category from the following list:
- Business consulting services
- Computer services
- Gas stations (default)
- Office supply stores
- Travel
- TV, telecom and wireless
Businesses can earn 3% cash back up to $50,000 in combined choice category/dining purchases each calendar year; then 1% thereafter.
Bottom Line
If you recently began or elevated your banking relationship with Bank of America to maximize your earnings on the Bank of America®️ Premium Rewards®️ credit card, the updated Bank of America Cash Rewards credit card might be a very good addition to your cash back strategy. With cash back, you aren’t tied to airline award seat availability, blackout dates, using specific booking sites, etc. You can use your rewards however and whenever you wish.
While there are caps on bonus earnings, the ability to select your own bonus category is an exciting improvement for families who don’t necessarily want to manage multiple credit cards. Now one credit card can adjust each month to match your family’s spending patterns. Not only that, but online shopping and home improvement stores are two family-friendly bonus categories that aren’t frequently replicated by other rewards credit cards.
If you’re able to qualify for the BoA Preferred Rewards Program, earning 3.75 to 5.25% cash back in an otherwise overlooked category can be especially useful, even with the quarterly caps. Even without the Preferred Rewards program, the new BoA Cash Rewards Card is one to consider for your wallet.
Updated on 5/28/19
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.