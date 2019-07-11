This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Nearly three dozen passengers were injured and an Air Canada flight was forced to divert to Honolulu after encountering severe turbulence over the Pacific.
Air Canada Flight AC33 was en route from Toronto to Sydney via Vancouver Thursday and was about two hours past the Hawaiian capital when the Boeing 777 hit “un-forecasted and sudden turbulence,” according to Peter Fitzpatrick, an Air Canada spokesman.
He said there were 269 passengers and 15 crew members aboard the flight, and medical personnel were standing by in Honolulu when the plane landed. Around 35 passengers appear to have sustained minor injuries, according to the airline
Air Canada said it is working to provide meals, lodging and onward travel arrangements to all who were aboard.
Severe turbulence is unusual but not unheard of. At least a few reports of such incidents happen every year, but that shouldn’t keep you from flying. Turbulence in general is not a problem for planes. Even in extreme situations, your plane isn’t likely to encounter an inflight safety issue, though injuries are a risk for those inside the cabin. The best way to stay safe is to keep your seatbelt fastened for as much of the flight as possible in case your plane does hit a particularly bumpy patch of air.
Featured photo courtesy of Air Canada.
