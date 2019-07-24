This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve ever longed for a private space in an airport — to nap, take a phone call or just have some alone time — Minute Suites wants to be the place for you. And soon, you’ll have another Minute Suites location in which to nap, relax or work.
On Wednesday, Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) announced that it just approved a new Minute Suites location in Concourse C. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall, but no opening date has been set.
The Baltimore location will have five suites, which is a typical size for a Minute Suites. Each suite will be stocked with the standard Minute Suite amenities: a leather napping couch, work desk and television.
Each location has a unique local twist. For example, the suites at the Atlanta location are named typically Southern names like Magnolia.
While we aren’t sure yet what the local twist will be for the Baltimore location, we did get a rendering of what the suites will look like at the forthcoming location:
Currently, there are six Minute Suites locations in four different airports:
- Atlanta (ATL): Concourse T and Concourse B
- Charlotte (CLT): atrium
- Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): Terminal A and Terminal D
- Philadelphia (PHL): AB Connector
The typical cost for Minute Suites is $42 for the first hour, plus $10.50 per 15 minutes up to $84 for two hours. After two hours, you’ll pay an additional $8 per 15 minutes until you max out at $155 for up to 8 hours.
However, all six existing locations are all part of Priority Pass program. Priority Pass members can get use their membership for a free hour stay and then pay a discounted rate of $28 per hour after the first hour.
Although American Express will soon remove airport restaurant lounges from its Priority Pass benefit, Amex has confirmed that access will still include all airport lounges and “select sleeper suites” such as Minute Suites. That means that you’ll still be able to use your The Platinum Card® from American Express (free with up to two guests), Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card or your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card (10 passes per year) to get an hour of free access.
Watch Brian Kelly — The Points Guy himself — check out the Philadelphia Minute Suites location:
