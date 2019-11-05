Servicemembers can earn 1 million IHG points with new sweepstakes
IHG is marking the 10th anniversary of IHG Army Hotels, a collection of hotels located on 40 U.S. military installations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, by launching a promotion that can earn the servicemember in your life a ton of points.
Here’s what you need to know.
To enter, follow @IHGArmyHotels on Instagram, post a photo and caption of the member of the military recognizing them for their service, tag @IHGArmyHotels, and include the hashtags #sweepstakes, #ihgah10, and #hospitalityforheroes. You can also enter by emailing a photo and caption directly to IHGAHSweepstakes@ihg.com. IHG says active duty, retired military or veterans are eligible to participate. Make sure your Instagram is public so IHG can see entries.
IHG says it will select five winners to win 200,000 IHG Rewards Club points once the sweepstakes ends on Nov. 15. According to TPG’s most recent valuations, 200,000 IHG points are worth $1,000.
If you aren’t one of the five servicemen selected, there are other ways to earn IHG Rewards Club points. The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card offers an 80,000 point welcome bonus after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. In addition, you’ll earn complimentary Platinum elite status, a fourth night free on reward stays, 25X points on IHG purchases during the first year and more. It has an annual fee of $89.
UK-based IHG is one of the world’s hospitality giants, with more than 5,500 hotels and over 850,000 rooms around the globe. From the affordable Holiday Inn Express brand up to the luxury Regent Hotels, the InterContinental Holdings Group has something to offer every traveler, including servicemembers.
IHG offers a “Military Appreciation Rate” at participating locations across the United States, Canada, Central and South America. The discounts off IHG’s “Best Flexible Rate” vary, with a minimum of 5% at participating hotels. The offer is available to active or retired US or Canadian military personnel, veterans or a dependent family member. Remember to show a valid, government-issued military ID at check-in.
Featured image courtesy of Mark Edward Atkinson/Tracey Lee/Getty Images
