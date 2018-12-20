Get Early Access to the LAX Polaris Lounge for 2,500 United Miles
United’s opening its fifth Polaris Lounge on Jan. 12, 2019, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Just as United’s done with several of its other locations, the airline’s giving MileagePlus members a sneak peek before the grand opening. (See TPG Family’s Summer Hull’s account from the IAH preview here.)
For the entirely reasonable rate of 2,500 miles (worth $35, based on our valuations), flyers can experience the new LAX Polaris Lounge one day ahead of the general public, on Jan. 11.
United’s offering access through three different listings, each with five different two-hour time slots available, with entry every two hours between 8am and 6pm. Anyone can book a ticket using this link, while elite members can also make a purchase here, and customers with a co-branded card, such as the United Explorer Card, can access this listing as well.
You’ll also be doing some good by redeeming for tickets — any miles used to book this particular event will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Venice, California.
After the Jan. 11, you’ll only be able to access the LAX Polaris Lounge when traveling in the following cabins:
- United Polaris business class
- Star Alliance long-haul first class
- Star Alliance long-haul business class
Note that you don’t need to be flying to book access on Jan. 11 — United customers without a boarding pass will be eligible for a gate pass, instead. Winners should keep their eye out for an email with more details.
