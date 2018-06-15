Get Early Access to the IAH Polaris Lounge for 2,500 United Miles
United’s Houston Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Polaris Lounge officially opens on June 29, but the airline’s offering frequent flyers an opportunity to visit its latest location two days early, on Wednesday, June 27.
Just as United’s made available with its San Francisco (SFO) and Newark (EWR) lounges, MileagePlus members can purchase a two-hour pass for 2,500 miles — worth $35, based on our most recent valuations.
United’s offering access through three different listings, each with six different two-hour time slots available, with entry every two hours between 9:00am and 7:00pm. Anyone can book a ticket using this link, while elite members can also make a purchase here and customers with a co-branded card, such as the United Explorer Card, can access this listing as well.
Note that while Polaris Lounge access is typically limited to customers in long-haul first or business class, anyone with a 2,500-mile ticket will get access during their requested time slot on June 27. As of the 29th, you’ll need to be traveling on an eligible itinerary in order to get in. You’ll have full access to the Polaris Lounge during this member preview, including dining, full bar, relaxation areas and more.
There are still almost 100 tickets available as of publication, so be sure to check each of the three listings for your desired time slot. They’re sure to go fast, though, so book your ticket quickly if you’re able to attend.
