It’s been an absolutely incredible first season for our travel-themed TPG podcast, Miles Away. And, like all adventures, this one too must come to an end. But don’t worry; we’ll be back with a completely reimagined Season 2 very soon, bringing you along on an immersive journey around the world — all on points and miles, of course.
In the meantime, I wanted to share highlights from some of my favorite episodes! First stop: paradise, with former senior writer Darren Murph. Darren and I share our French Polynesia highlights, from an easy Tahiti escape to some of the top resorts in Bora Bora.
Next, we head across the pond to Croatia, one of Europe’s hottest destinations. TPG travel editor Melanie Lieberman and writer Samantha Rosen explain what to expect from the country’s top cities, beaches and national parks.
After a short break, we head across the world to Cape Town, South Africa, with MSNBC anchor Kendis Gibson. Kendis explains why Cape Town is one of his favorite destinations in the world, and why Johannesburg and a safari are certainly worth a spot on a longer itinerary.
Finally, we round out our Season 1 recap with one of America’s greatest road trips, joined by travel expert Lee Abbamonte, one of the youngest people to have traveled to every single country in the world. We chat itinerary options, what expenses you can expect and how to stay entertained on the road.
You can listen to this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Overcast
TuneIn
Follow me on Instagram to share my daily shenanigans and global travels. And as always, please email me, tweet me or find me on Instagram if you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like us to cover on the Miles Away podcast. And don’t forget to subscribe to Miles Away — we’ll be back with a big splash in 2020!
Featured photo of the St. Regis Bora Bora by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
