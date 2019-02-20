Miles Away: TPG’s Tips For a Quick Trip to Singapore
Singapore has long been a popular tourist destination, even before its newfound Crazy Rich Asians fame. But there’s no question that the city-state has become even more appealing in recent years, especially to tourists from the East Coast, who can once again fly nonstop from Newark (EWR) to Changi Airport (SIN) on the world’s longest flight.
Singapore is also an especially popular destination among members of the TPG team — from reviews of one of the top first-class products to deep dives on the city’s most popular hotels, there are no shortage of opportunities for us to experience the country’s diverse culture. That made Singapore a natural fit for this week’s episode of Miles Away, where global news editor Emily McNutt and reviews editor Nick Ellis join me to chat top flight, hotel and activity options in and around SIN.
You can play this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Overcast
TuneIn
As Nick explains, Singapore has an awful lot to offer:
“I love the contrast of the hyper modern skyline like, at Marina Bay Sands, and all that kind of stuff, and the Merlion, that whole area. But, then back off the bay is Little India, and Chinatown, and little neighborhoods where you get a really authentic feeling city with a lot of influences from all over the world.”
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like us to cover, please email me at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet at me @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
