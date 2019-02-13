Miles Away: Now’s the Time to Book a Trip to New Orleans
As it tends to do each winter, Mardi Gras 2019 has catapulted New Orleans back into the spotlight, with the city’s famous carnival celebration attracting families and young revelers, alike. Today, Dan Saltzstein, editorial director for special projects at The New York Times and TPG social media editor Samantha Rosen join Miles Away to share some of their highlights from the Big Easy.
First, Dan details some of the city’s culinary highlights, explaining how the region’s many cultural influences have impacted its cuisine. Then, Sam chimes in with her neighborhood recommendations, along with points and miles advice for anyone looking to book award flights and stays.
As Saltzstein explains, New Orleans is unlike any other destination in the world:
“New Orleans has all of these very intricate influences, sort of historical influences. So you have the French period is the most well known one, but before the French colonized New Orleans, the Spanish colonized New Orleans. So there’s Spanish culture. There’s French culture. There’s indigenous people’s culture. There’s the Caribbean, which largely through the slave trade, populated New Orleans, as did people from Latin America, from Africa.”
For more on planning a trip to New Orleans, see:
- Every Tourist in New Orleans Makes These 11 Mistakes
- You’ll Need a Boarding Pass to Access This Latest Café du Monde
- Trip-Spiration: Head to New Orleans, Louisiana
