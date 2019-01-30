Miles Away: Your Guide to Spring Skiing Out West
Way back on Episode 2 of our Miles Away podcast, TPG Family editor Summer Hull (aka Mommy Points) shared some incredibly useful tips for planning a ski trip during peak dates. But what if you don’t mind waiting to hit the slopes until later in the season? Or, in some cases, actually prefer it.
Today, Summer’s back to chat spring skiing with long-time TPG contributor Jason Steele. While Summer’s a frequent visitor to Colorado, Jason actually lives there, and has extensive experience at many of the region’s top resorts.
As Jason explains, there are deals to be had throughout the year — especially if you’re able to plan ahead:
“I like to say a Colorado local would no more pay the window price for a ski ticket than we would pay the sticker price for a car. So I buy my tickets early season before Thanksgiving and if you happen to be out in Colorado between Labor Day and Thanksgiving if you go to any of the ski stores there, they will sell you the lower price tickets that are just a fraction of the walk-up price.”
