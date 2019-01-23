Miles Away: Why You Should Freeze Your Butt Off in Scandinavia This Winter
Hotspots like London, Paris and Rome likely top the list for just about anyone’s first trip to Europe — but on subsequent visits, it can be entirely worthwhile to venture far beyond.
One TPG favorite is Scandinavia — Norway, to be more specific, including the capital city of Oslo, the outdoor adventure mecca of Bergen and one of the continent’s northernmost cities: Tromso.
On this latest episode of Miles Away, TPG global news editor Emily McNutt joins to share some of her favorite Scandinavia tips as we work together to plan a first trip for Nick Ellis, who manages all of the site’s reviews.
You can play this episode of Miles Away below, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Emily clearly has a strong passion for the region:
“I think that there’s so much to Scandinavia. There are so many different places to explore and cities and metropolitan areas that are very modern while also being classic in feel. And, also, of course, the natural beauty that is Scandinavia is unparalleled. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen.”
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like us to cover, please email me at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet at me @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
Featured image of the Northern Lights, as captured from a 787-10 Dreamliner.
