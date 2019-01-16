Miles Away: Visiting St. Helena, One of the Most Remote Islands in the World
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For years, residents of St. Helena and adventure-seeking tourists had very limited options for getting to and from one of the most remote islands in the world.
For many, a ship called the RMS St Helena was the only link to other communities, taking up to five days to reach another port of call. That changed in 2017, when a tiny new airport opened and the first flight launched, connecting South Africa to St Helena in “just” seven hours, through weekly service to Johannesburg.
That enabled globe trotters like Lee Abbamonte to visit the island, the focus of our Miles Away episode today. Lee has traveled to every country in the world, he’s a good friend of mine and one of the smartest travelers I know. If you don’t already follow him on Instagram, definitely give that a go, then come right back here to listen to Episode 3 of Miles Away.
You can play this episode of Miles Away above, or listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts, including:
Acast
Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Stitcher
Overcast
TuneIn
Lee visited so soon after the flight’s launch that travelers were still arriving by ship:
“I flew on the third flight out there and it coincided with the last RMS St. Helena ship, so I got to watch people literally crying that ship was being decommissioned because they had taken it their whole lives and spent so much time on it and I’m thinking to myself ‘wow.’ I did everything I could to possibly avoid it.”
For more on St. Helena, see:
- St Helena’s Airport Is Finally Getting Airline Service
- Flight Review: The First Commercial Flight to Remote Saint Helena
- ‘The World’s Most Useless Airport’ Gets More Flights
If you have any questions, thoughts or topics you’d like us to cover, please email me at milesaway@thepointsguy.com, tweet at me @zachhonig or find me on Instagram — I’m @zachhonig there as well. And please don’t forget to subscribe!
Featured image by Richard Kerr.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.